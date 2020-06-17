WATCH: Reporter Assailed by Riotous Mob at Seattle’s CHAZ

Mob included at least one ‘social worker’…

Warning: Video contains extreme profanity and flashes of rear nudity.

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) In yet another harrowing scene from the tiny, independent nation formerly known as CHAZ, in the heart of downtown Seattle, a local Fox News reporter broadcasting from the front lines of the conflict zone was verbally and physically assaulted by anarchist rioters.

Brandi Kruse, a reporter for Q13, posted the raw video on Facebook showing the events from Monday night.

“I want you to see this. I hope you will watch every minute so you can feel the fear we felt. So you can hear my tears at the end,” she wrote.

“Our crew was targeted, stalked, harassed, and assaulted,” she continued. “The level of vitriol from one member of the mob, who claimed she was a ‘social worker,’ was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

Earlier this week, CHAZ’s warlord council, believed to be led by former rapper Raz Simone, declared that the former Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone would be re-acronymned as the “CHOP.”

However, the leaders of the breakaway community, comprising six blocks in Seattle’s East Police Precinct, were reportedly having trouble coming up with a word that corresponded with the “O.”

The name is an homage to the self-governed Paris Commune of the French Revolution, which relied on the guillotine to dispense bloody justice against the deposed aristocracy.

Seattle’s Democrat officials, including Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, have declared that there is nothing whatsoever out of the ordinary in the new arrangement.

They have rebuffed offers from President Donald Trump to dispatch federal peacekeeping envoys to liberate the region, with Durkan saying she anticipated it being a “summer of love” in the lead-up to the November presidential election.

Police were forced to abandon the precinct amid race riots, ostensibly over the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. They have since been forbidden from using tear gas, pepper spray or other chemical agents.

“When elected leaders call this type of behavior ‘peaceful,’ not only is it a lie, but it’s deeply offensive to those who have been subjected to it,” Kruse wrote. “I hope this video is spread widely. Seattle needs to do better.”