Fox News Ousts Todd Starnes after Guest Compares Dems to Pagans

‘I am a rock solid conservative and I do not compromise my beliefs…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Fox News ousted radio host Todd Starnes after a guest on his show suggested Democrats worshiped pagan gods.

Starnes, who had been with Fox News Radio since 2005, will not have his contract renewed, according to The Wrap.

Some credits have claimed Starnes’s exit is due to a controversial segment on his show in which a guest claimed Democrats don’t believe in Christianity and instead worship Moloch, a pagan god that accepts child sacrifices.

“Trump is the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, pro-Israel, pro-conservative judiciary president we have ever had,” said Starnes’s guest, Pastor Robert Jeffress.

“If the left ever regains control of this country again, our nation is finished,” he warned.

“I believe that,” Starnes replied. “I have no doubt that they want to especially go after and target Christians in America.”

A person familiar with the matter said Starnes’s exit “was in the works well before Monday.”

Starnes has also come under fire for comments he made in July that Somalia-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., should “take a one-way plane ticket back to whatever Third-World hellhole [she] came from.”

And in August, he observed that the U.S. is experiencing a “slow-moving invasion” due to illegal immigration.

Starnes told Faithwire that his 15 years at Fox were “amazing.”

He announced he’ll launch his own media group that will be a “multi-faceted broadcasting and digital company focused on delivering authentic, conservative news and commentary.”

This is a plan Starnes has had for months, he said, noting Starnes Media Group began looking into purchasing a radio station two months ago.

After news of his exit from Fox broke, Starnes said he would never apologize for openly expressing his opinions.