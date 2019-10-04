Former Obama Aide Would Love to See Michelle O. ‘Kick Trump’s Ass’

KEENAN: Trump has a personal issue with Obama…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A former Obama adviser said Michelle Obama won’t run for president, but added that he’d love to see her “kick Trump’s ass” anyway.

In an interview with the Independent, Obama aide Cody Keenan called Trump the “worst president in history” and claimed he’s “committed impeachable offenses,” which is “why he is being impeached.”

Keenan claimed the Trumps and Obamas haven’t been on good terms since former President Barack Obama mocked Trump in a stand-up routine.

“We humiliated him at a comedy dinner,” Keenan said, adding Trump has a personal issue with Obama.

“Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald,” Obama had joked at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011. “And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter — like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

“But all kidding aside, obviously, we all know about your credentials and breadth of experience. For example — no, seriously, just recently, in an episode of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ — at the steakhouse, the men’s cooking team did not impress the judges from Omaha Steaks,” Obama continued. “And there was a lot of blame to go around. But you, Mr. Trump, recognized that the real problem was a lack of leadership. And so ultimately, you didn’t blame Lil Jon or Meatloaf. You fired Gary Busey. And these are the kind of decisions that would keep me up at night. Well handled, sir. Well handled.”

According to several reports after the dinner, Trump was furious.

But Trump denied the rumors and said he had a “phenomenal time.”

“I had a great evening,” Trump said. “It’s such a false narrative.”

When asked if Obama’s jokes bothered him, Trump had said, “I’m fine with this stuff.”

Keenan was also critical of the Democratic presidential hopefuls.

“I see mostly timidity,” he said. “No one has knocked me out or impressed me.”

He said Joe Biden will continue to take heat for the Ukraine scandal, but added that he’ll likely continue to lead the race.