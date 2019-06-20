Former NFLer Says Democrats Should Pay for ‘Reparations’ to Blacks

‘Let’s point to the party that was part of slavery, KKK, Jim Crow, that has killed over 40 percent of our black babies…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Former NFL player Burgess Owens said if Congress is going to pass a bill in support of reparations, the Democratic Party should foot the bill because of the “misery” Democrats created.

“I used to be a Democrat until I did my history and found out the misery that that party brought to my race,” Owens, now a Fox News contributor, said during his testimony before House Judiciary subcommittee.

The Democrat-controlled panel was debating H.R. 40, a bill that would study how the U.S. could repay African Americans for the wrongs done to them in the slavery and Jim Crow eras.

The bill, authored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, would come up with proposals for “appropriate remedies” to slavery and discrimination.

Owens said that he opposes reparations, but added that if anyone is responsible for the wrongs done to black Americans, it’s the Democrats.

“I do not believe in reparations,” he said. “Because what reparations does is, it points to a certain race, a certain color, and points them as evil and points the other race, my race, as one that is not only becomes racist, but also beggars.

“I do believe in restitution,” he continued. “So let’s point to the party that was part of slavery, KKK, Jim Crow, that has killed over 40 percent of our black babies, 20 million of them,” Owens said.

“State of California…,” he continued, “75 percent of our black boys can’t pass a standard reading and writing test. A Democratic state. So yes, let’s pay restitution. How about a Democratic Party pay for all the misery brought to my race and those—after we learn our history—who decide to stay there, they should pay also.”

Even if the bill passes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t consider it, arguing that it’s unnecessary to right wrongs that modern Americans had nothing to do with.

“I don’t think that reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, for whom none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea. We tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a Civil War, by passing land mark civil rights legislation. We elected an African American president,” McConnell said, according to CBS News.