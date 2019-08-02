Former MLB Star Says Trump is Right about S***hole Baltimore

‘Obviously, we want him to use better words, you know, but he’s not wrong…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon defended President Donald Trump’s criticism of Baltimore and said that when he and his team played in the city, they were scared to go out while in town.

“I did [enjoy visiting Baltimore], but a lot more back earlier in 1995,” Damon, the former Boston Red Sox star and Trump supporter, said in an on-the-street interview in New York City with TMZ.

“I could tell toward the end it started getting a little scarier,” Damon said.

Trump blasted Baltimore as a “rodent-infested mess” whose citizens are “living in hell.” The criticism was largely spurred by his ongoing feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who represents Baltimore.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Damon said that Trump could have used less controversial rhetoric, but the substance of what he said is still true.

“Obviously, we want him to use better words, you know, but he’s not wrong,” Damon said, according to TMZ. “But this is raising awareness for Baltimore because Baltimore was one of the best places to visit when I broke into the league in ’95, and at the end, we didn’t really enjoy going back.

Damon said Baltimore was still a great town in many ways.

“Hopefully they can go in and spend the hard taxpaying dollars to actually make a difference,” Damon continued.

Democrats rallied behind Cummings after Trump’s attacks, calling the president’s comments “disgusting” and “racist.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler even said the House would consider passing another resolution condemning Trump. “It wouldn’t be a bad idea,” he said.