REPORT: Rate of Foreign-Tongue Americans Growing 7 TIMES Faster than English Speakers

Even areas are ‘not traditionally thought of areas of high immigrant settlement’ have seen non-English speakers triple since 1980…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Center for Immigration Studies studied 2018 Census Bureau data and learned that 67.3 million American residents—roughly 20 percent—speak a foreign language at home.

The number of Americans, including natives, immigrants and illegal aliens, who do not speak English at home has tripled since 1980 and doubled since 1990, CIS reported.

“That more than one in five US residents now speaks a language other than English at home is certainly significant,” said Steven Camarota, the Center’s director of research, who co-authored the report.

“But perhaps even more important,” he continued, is that “since 1980 the number who speaks a foreign language at home has more than tripled in 23 states.”

Camarota said that among those states were several that “are not traditionally thought of areas of high immigrant settlement,” including Tennessee, Arkansas, South Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho, Alabama and Oklahoma.

In the past 40 years, the number of Americans who do not speak English at home has grown seven times faster than the number who speak English at home.

Even since 2010, with America’s estimated 22 million or more illegal aliens, the number of American homes that do not speak English has grown twice as fast as English speaking homes.

The number of Americans who do not speak English at home has not only grown in size, but it has grown in proportion to the number of English-speaking homes, with 21.9 percent of Americans not speaking English at home compared to 11 percent in 1980.

Remarkably, nearly half of California’s residents (45 percent) do not speak English at home.

Texas follows at 36 percent, New Mexico at 34 percent, New Jersey at 32 percent, New York and Nevada at 31 percent, Florida at 30 percent, Arizona and Hawaii at 28 percent, and Massachusetts at 24 percent, CIS reported.

The center’s study raises concerns about whether assimilation is working effectively, since 45 percent of those who speak a foreign language at home were born in the United States.

Of those who speak a foreign language at home, 25.6 million or 38 percent told the Census Bureau that they speak English “less than very well.”