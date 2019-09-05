Education Dept. Investigating Foreign Monetary Influence in U.S. Universities

‘The Qatari regime is a top supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and its Palestinian wing, the violent terror group Hamas…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Foreign entities have given more than $10 billion to U.S. universities since 2012, according to a new report.

The Department of Education is currently investigating donations to Georgetown University and Texas A&M University that they’ve traced back to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, according to the Associated Press.

The donations could be evidence of foreign manipulation, the Clarion Project reported.

Qatar alone has provided more than $1.5 billion to U.S. universities since 2012, even though the country’s government has ties to terrorism and anti-Americanism.

“The Qatari regime is a top supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and its Palestinian wing, the violent terror group Hamas, as well as affiliates of Al-Qaeda and the Iranian regime,” Clarion reported. “It also openly promotes the puritanical ‘Wahhabist’ brand of Islam that inspires Sunni jihadists around the world.”

The Iranian regime has also sent donations to about 30 universities in the U.S. and Canada, despite the fact that the U.S. government considers Iran one of the world’s largest sponsors of terrorism.

The Muslim Brotherhood was even able to use a front called the International Institute of Islamic Thought to fund and train academics in American universities, the group reported.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Kuwait, the Palestinian Authority, and the United Arab Emirates are among the other Middle Eastern countries that have attempted to infiltrate American education through monetary donations, Clarion reported.

China’s influence is much more well-known. Through its Confucius Institutes, the communist regime has had massive influence on U.S. college campuses, spreading government propaganda and lying about Chinese history.

The Education Department plans to question every school that has received a foreign donation, according to the AP.

If investigators find a violation, the U.S. attorney general’s office could take action “to compel compliance and to recover the full costs” of the investigation and enforcement.