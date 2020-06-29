Flynn’s Attorney Demands Answers after Bizarre Twitter Suspension

‘Your abuse of conservative and #patriotic free speech knows no bounds…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) In a devious move worthy of the Obamagate conspirators themselves, Sidney Powell, the attorney for former national security adviser Michael Flynn revealed that Twitter had suspended her account for what it claimed was “unusual activity.”

@TwitterComms: The account of @GenFlynn‘s attorney, Ms. Sydney Powell (@SidneyPowell1), has been ‘temporarily restricted’. Can you please explain why? We are publishing a story on this, and would appreciate your comments for the record. pic.twitter.com/VS9x5gXEMv — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 29, 2020

After waking up to discover the new restriction on Monday, the move left Powell, as well as her followers and supporters alternating between puzzlement and outrage.

Unlike other conservatives whom Twitter has targeted for censorship, it did not attempt to label or fact-check any tweets of Powell’s that it disagreed with by claiming a violation of the site’s arbitrary community guidelines.

Powell has been outspoken on her feed about her most famous client’s case, which—despite the disinterest from left-wing outlets—continues to be a major story with massive political implications.

As of last week, new evidence last week in the form of handwritten notes by disgraced ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok confirmed long-held suspicious that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden—now the presumptive Democrat nominee for president—took a hands-on role in the intelligence community’s plot to smear Flynn with false claims of Russian collusion and perjury.

A fiesty Fox News regular, Powell also has tackled topics such as skepticism of recent coronavirus lockdowns on her Twitter.

However, with no explanation forthcoming, Powell went on the Sarah Carter Show to demand answers.

“I actually went on a Twitter rampage yesterday to stand up for America, to stand up for honesty, for respect, for decency, to protect our statues and our culture, to protect our freedoms, individual property rights, everything that America was built on,” she said. “And that’s what comes of it?”

She said the offending post could have been any number of things, from a take-down of a New York Times article to a video showing one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter acknowledging her Marxist background.

Regardless, Powell insisted, with the slightest soupcon of pending litigation in her tone, that she had not violated any of the community guidelines.

Twitter later reinstated her account, but at first she was unable to see her followers, prompting another critical tweet toward the platform’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, in which she also tagged President Donald Trump and other powerful contacts.

Fortunately, for Powell, her contacts were able to see her, as some prominent anti-leftist allies advised her.

It shows you’re still following me, Sidney. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 29, 2020

The issue of a restricted account may have been the result of an attempted hack or a login from a new internet protocol address. But it was enough to make some wonder in light of Twitter’s recent hostile posturing toward conservatives.

Sidney, I have been statistically documenting how Twitter uses this technique to limit the number of conservative followers. They remove 75-100 of my followers every day by restricting followers accounts, and emptying their “following” lists. Just like they did to you. pic.twitter.com/Ui4yfGvIG2 — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) June 29, 2020

I have probably collected enough data to be the basis of a lawsuit, if you are interested. — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) June 29, 2020

However, others saw little point in pressing legal or political action, when the free market appeared poised to be Twitter’s fatal flaw.

Yet again on Monday, users of the conservative friendly site Parler reported that the popular application had topped Twitter in downloads. And Flynn, himself, used the new platform to denounce Powell’s Twitter censorship.

One user compared Twitter to Facebook precursor MySpace, which waited too long after competition arrived to define its niche and work on addressing user complaints.