Florida Police Union President Suspended after Offering to Hire Fired Cops

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The president of a Florida police union has been suspended with pay after the union offered to hire police officers who had been fired in other cities for efforts to maintain order during recent race-riots.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced that Bert Gamin had been suspended and is now facing an internal investigation because of the Facebook posts from the account of the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police.

“Yesterday afternoon I authorized an internal investigation into [Gamin’s] actions. He has been suspended, pending the outcome,” Ivey said, according to USA Today.

The posts said the Florida police department it was seeking to hire the “Buffalo 57,” referring to the 57 officers in Buffalo, New York, who recently resigned from the department’s emergency response team.

The officers quit in support of two colleagues who had been fired over an altercation with a 75-year-old Antifa agitator.

The two officers were accused of using excessive force against Martin Gugino, an elderly protester who was intentionally looking for a confrontation, according to recent evidence uncovered by The Conservative Treehouse.

The union’s Facebook post also referred to the “Atlanta 6,” which is most likely a reference to the six Georgia police officers facing charges after a video surfaced in which they dragged two young adults out of a car during a protest. Two of the officers involved have been fired, and all six are facing felony charges.

“Hey Buffalo 57…and Atlanta 6…we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences… Plus… we got your back!” the police union wrote.

The union also appealed to Minneapolis officers who could be out of a job if the city council successfully dismantles the city’s police department.

“Minneapolis officers… we will not disband our agencies or give in… we are hiring in Florida,” the group said.

Before announcing the punishment for Gamin, Ivey had slammed the now-deleted posts in a statement on Monday, calling them were “despicable” and “disgusting” and “extremely distasteful and insensitive.”

He also clarified in a Facebook post that the group was not officially authorized to hire any of the officers.

“To be clear, the ‘Brevard County F.O.P.’ page and organization has no official affiliation with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and was not authorized in any capacity by me or our agency to recruit or comment on our behalf!!”