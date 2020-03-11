Florida Man Charged with 25 Crimes Related to Asylum Fraud

‘Reyes falsified answers to questions in the asylum applications—fabricating stories about … the applicants’ fear of returning to their native countries…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested and charged a fake immigration lawyer who filed more than 215 fraudulent asylum applications for illegal aliens.

Elvis Harold Reyes, 56, founded EHR Ministries, Inc., an organization based in Brandon, Florida, which promised to help illegal aliens with federal immigration paperwork, ICE reported.

Authorities charged him with 25 crimes, including “eight counts of mail fraud, eight counts of making false statements in immigration documents, and nine counts of aggravated identity theft.”

The organization’s Facebook page stated its mission: “To provide service in wedding ceremonies as ministers of the gospel and as officiants. To help those having difficulties with their immigration paper work by helping them to properly fill them out.”

Reyes, who is not a licensed attorney, offered inaccurate advice about immigration law that led illegal aliens to work with him.

He told illegal aliens that he would help them obtain driver’s licenses and work authorizations.

Instead, he submitted immigration applications on behalf of illegal aliens that were filled with lies.

“Reyes falsified answers to questions in the asylum applications—fabricating stories about threats, persecution, and the applicants’ fear of returning to their native countries,” ICE reported. “Reyes did not inform the victims of the answers that he had provided on their behalf.”

Immigration authorities have approved between 20 and 30 percent of annual asylum applications since 2009, PolitiFact reported.

More recent figures from the Trump administration put the estimate around one in 10.

The remaining asylum applications were rejected, but the federal government does not provide the number of applications that were fraudulent versus the number of applications that merely did not meet the criteria for asylum.

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations teamed with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service to investigate Reyes’ illegal activity.

Homeland Security Investigations said agents are searching for illegal aliens who fell prey to Reyes’ scam.