Trump Goads Cuomo: ‘People Are Fleeing’ New York, Moving to Florida, Texas

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump slammed New York for its skyrocketing taxes, arguing that “people are fleeing” the state for places like Texas and Florida.

People are fleeing New York like never before. If they own a business, they are twice as likely to flee. And if they are a victim of harassment by the A.G. of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

“Texas will defend them & indemnify them against political harassment by New York State and Governor Cuomo,” Trump continued. “So many people are leaving New York for Texas and Florida that it is totally under siege. First New York taxes you too high, then they sue you, just to complete the job.”

New York City lost around 40,000 residents last year, according to the census. But New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed Trump’s claim and said the president is living in “la la land.”

Cuomo once again tried to pin the state’s economic woes not on the taxes themselves but on Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which capped the number of deductions wealth individuals were able to claim on their state and local taxes.

“If he is worried about law enforcement, he shouldn’t break the law. If he is worried about New York taxes, he should repeal the New York tax penalty called SALT that he and Republicans passed, which targeted New York and raised our taxes by $15 billion,” the governor said in a statement, according to The Hill. “I lowered taxes in New York. Trump raised them. Try the truth for a change, Mr. President.”

However, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has confirmed several times that New Yorkers are moving en masse to Florida and condemned the state’s tax system, through which many of its residents paid into systems like Medicare in New York only to retire in Florida and draw from its funds.

Scott said his state should not have to subsidize further the fiscally irresponsible tax-and-spend policies of liberals like Cuomo.

“I would like to tell New Yorkers on behalf of the rest of America that our hearts go out to you for your sagging luxury real-estate market. But you did this to yourself, and you can fix it yourself,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.