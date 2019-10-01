Fla. Senators Protest Tax-Funded Tribute to Murderous Radical ‘Ché’ Guevara

‘We urge you to ensure that individuals responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity are not featured in any NEA funded exhibits…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) American taxpayers may be on the hook to pay for portraits of the Marxist Ernesto ‘Ché’ Guevara, a commander in the murderous Cuban Revolution.

The National Endowment for the Arts granted money to Duke University’s Nasher Museum of Art and Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art for an exhibit that will feature portraits of Guevara.

Florida GOP Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to NEA chairwoman Mary Anne Carter asking her to reconsider the taxpayer-funded grant that will be used to “praise” Guevara.

The website for the exhibits says that the paintings demonstrate “bold contributions” to “social protest, justice movements and debates about freedom.”

The senators questioned whether the exhibit organizers were misinformed or else seeking to promote a violent, extremist agenda.

“This statement is either blithely ignorant or deliberately deceptive, given the exhibition’s inclusion of propaganda celebrating a thug who mercilessly silenced his opponents with bullets,” Rubio and Scott wrote.

Guevara has become a prominent cultural icon, particularly for the American Left, for his role in elevating to power the suppressive regime of longtime Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Rubio’s parents were Cuban immigrants who fled the country prior to the communist takeover in 1959.

“It is disturbing that U.S. taxpayer dollars are being used to fund an exhibition that glorifies an individual who hated the United States, our commitment to democratic principles, and the values of individual freedom that we so deeply cherish,” Rubio and Scott wrote.

“Those who choose to praise Guevara fundamentally ignore his role in the mass murder of innocent lives during the Cuban Revolution, as well as those who were denied the right to due process,” the senators wrote.

They said many of the Cuban–American refugees living in Florida still found “deeply offensive” the celebration and mass-marketing of Guevara’s image without the appropriate historical background.

“A contextualization of the works in question would have provided an important opportunity for education and reflection, and yet a factual history of Ché Guevara’s bloody legacy are not included in the program,” Rubio and Scott wrote.

“We urge you to ensure that individuals responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity are not featured in any NEA funded exhibits without clearly and unambiguously highlighting their heinous crimes and memorializing their victims,” they said.