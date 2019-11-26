FISA-Altering FBI Lawyers Linked to Inspector General at Center of Ukraine Conspiracy

Lovebird lawyers (not Page & Strzok) were ‘unmasked’ last year during House Oversight hearing on Clinton emails…

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) An FBI attorney accused of making substantial edits on a warrant application to spy on President Donald Trump’s campaign in the Russia collusion hoax also has ties to the current Ukraine conspiracy, reported the Gateway Pundit.

Some, including conservative thought-leader Rush Limbaugh, initially speculated that the unnamed culprit, identified by CNN and The Washington Post only as an FBI lawyer who worked with disgraced former counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, might even be Strzok’s own mistress, Lisa Page.

But the two left-wing outlets, who received the scoop from anonymous leakers, later clarified that it was a line attorney. Online sleuths used the available information to identify the individual as Kevin Clinesmith, who was unmasked last year as one of those under investigation by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, during a hearing for the House Oversight Committee.

BREAKING: ICIG Michael Atkinson, who modified whistle-blower forms & allowed hearsay CIA leaker, was chief legal counsel for DOJ-NSD over #KevinClinesmith & #SallyMoyer who may have FALSIFIED @FBI DOCUMENTS to Obtain ILLEGAL #FISA WARRANTS Against @realDonaldTrump campaign! pic.twitter.com/ym6mqF0gxz — John Basham (@JohnBasham) November 22, 2019

As with Strzok and Page, Clinesmith is said to have allegedly maintained an inter-office romance with his own female accomplice, Sally Moyer, who also was under investigation.

Prior to the Trump surveillance, he had been working with Strzok and a small group of agents on the Hillary Clinton email investigation, labeled “Mid-Year Exam.”

Strzok switched over to the Trump sting operation, dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane,” and with him went his No. 2 man, Clinesmith after FBI Director James Comey announced the closing of the initial Clinton case in July 2016.

Moyer’s role in the general counsel’s office made her responsible for legal compliance related to Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the warrant application to eavesdrop on Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

The details of her and Clinesmith’s association are still vague and unverified, and it is uncertain whether the two maintained any intimate and revealing correspondence on their traceable FBI phones, as Page and Strzok did.

However, Clinesmith it is known was removed from the Trump investigation after sending messages to colleagues that included “Viva le resistance.”

Both Clinesmith and Moyer also worked closely with Michael Atkinson, an FBI attorney who became the intelligence community’s inspector general.

It was Atkinson who, according to House Democrats, was first approached by the so-called whistleblower, presumed to be CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella.

After hearing the second-hand account of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Atkinson proceeded to change the rules for filing whistleblower complaints to allow them to include those that were not directly witnessed by the complainant.

Even so, the Gateway Pundit noted that the form should not have been accepted since Trump was not a member of the intelligence community.

Atkinson remained unsatisfied with the lack of attention that the claims received from the Justice Department and reached out directly to the chairmen of the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Conveniently, having just rebounded from the disastrous debunking of the Russia collusion claims—in which he publicly had promised smoking-gun evidence to impeach the president—Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. was freshly in the market for a new scandal.

After it was revealed that the whistleblower, too, had spoken with Schiff’s office prior to the filing of the complaint, he, too, allegedly tried to edit the form, where he had indicated that he had not spoken to Congress, the Gateway Pundit reported.