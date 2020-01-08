Leftists Blame Climate Change for Australia’s Wildfires, But It Was Arson

More than 12 million acres torched…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Leftist celebrities and politicians have blamed climate change for creating conditions for wildfires currently ravaging Australia, but that nation’s officials announced this week that arson triggered the fires.

The New South Wales Police Force said it had arrested more than 180 people for bushfire-related offenses that spread and created the massive wildfires in Australia.

“Of note, 24 people have been charged over alleged deliberately-lit bushfires, 53 people have had legal actions for allegedly failing to comply with a total fire ban, and 47 people have had legal actions for allegedly discarding a lighted cigarette or match on land,” officials said in a press release.

Two Australian states, New South Wales and Queensland, have declared states of emergency, but the fires continue to spread and have now engulfed more than 12 million acres of land.

But many have ignored the man-made origins of the wildfires.

Australia is on fire. Nearly half a billion animals have been killed with more than 14.5 million acres burned. This is climate change. pic.twitter.com/Mvy6JRe9o2 — Earth (@earth) January 3, 2020

Even several Democratic presidential candidates have spread this narrative.

Bernie Sanders used his statement to blast “those who are delaying action on climate change,” and Elizabeth Warren claimed that climate change is “driving even more dangerous and destructive fires across the world.”

I say to those who are delaying action on climate change: Look at the blood-red sky and unbreathable air in Australia because of raging forest fires. Our futures are all connected. That is why we must bring the world together and enact a Green New Deal. pic.twitter.com/GBQQpDc4vE — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 2, 2020