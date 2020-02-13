Female Athletes Sue Connecticut for Letting Boys Compete Against Them

‘Forcing girls to be spectators in their own sports is completely at odds with Title IX…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Three high-school girls and their mothers, with legal assistance from the Alliance Defending Freedom, sued Connecticut‘s public schools on Wednesday for letting boys compete in female athletics.

“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field,” said ADF Legal Counsel Christiana Holcomb, according to ADF’s press release. “Forcing them to compete against boys isn’t fair, shatters their dreams, and destroys their athletic opportunities.”

Holcomb said that regardless of one’s cultural gender identity, physical characteristics that distinguish boys from girls were not arbitrary.

“Having separate boys’ and girls’ sports has always been based on biological differences, not what people believe about their gender, because those differences matter for fair competition,” she said.

Three high-school track competitors—Selina Soule, Alanna Smith and Chelsea Mitchell—allege in the lawsuit that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s policy creates an unfair playing field that allows males to take athletic honors and opportunities that rightly belong to females.

They also argue that CIAC’s policy violates Title IX protections for females.

“And forcing girls to be spectators in their own sports is completely at odds with Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics,” Holcomb said. “Connecticut’s policy violates that law and reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women.”

Since the CIAC chose to let boys who identify girls compete in female athletics, Connecticut’s girls have lost numerous medals and the “public recognition critical to college recruiting and scholarship opportunities.”

The lawsuit, Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools, says that CIAC’s policy violates Title IX because “inescapable biological facts of the human species [are] not stereotypes, ‘social constructs,’ or relics of past discrimination.”

“As a result of these many inherent physiological differences between men and women after puberty, male athletes consistently achieve records 10-20% higher than comparably fit and trained women across almost all athletic events, with even wider consistent disparities in long-term endurance events and contests of sheer strength such as weight-lifting.”