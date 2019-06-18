Female Student Athletes Ask Education Dept. to Stop Letting Men Compete Against Them

‘Boys will always have physical advantages over girls; that’s the reason we have women’s sports…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Several female track athletes are asking the federal government to investigate illegal discrimination after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided to allow biological males who identify as females to compete in girls-only athletic events.

The CIAC policy has resulted in an unfair playing field for female athletes: Throughout the 2018-19 track season, females were constantly outperformed by their male counterparts, taking homes dozens of medals and going on to compete at a higher level.

Selina Soule, a teen track athlete in the CIAC, was recently sidelined by two men who beat her, which meant she was unable to compete in the New England regionals.

Along with several other female athletes, Soule submitted a complaint on Monday to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, asking the government to step in and restore balance in the state’s athletics by appealing to Title IX regulations.

“Because of the basic physiological differences and resulting strongly statistically significant differences in athletic capability and performance between boys and girls after puberty, no one could credibly claim that a school satisfies its obligation to provide equal opportunities for girls for participation in athletics by providing, e.g., only co-ed track or wrestling teams and competitions, with sex-blind try-outs and qualification based strictly upon performance,” the complaint reads.

The complaint also describes how a male sophomore failed to advance in a men’s indoor track event last year, and abruptly began competing in the women’s events a few months later.

This student “deprived girls of opportunities to advance and participate in state-level competition.”

This male student now holds more than 10 records in the state—records that once belonged to different girls.

Soule told Fox News that she’s received backlash from school officials over her complaints.

“I’ve gotten nothing but support from my teammates and from other athletes, but I have experienced some retaliation from school officials and coaches. … I’ve gotten some very difficult requests for me to complete in practice, and if I don’t fulfill these requests, then I can’t compete at all,” Soule said.

Alliance Defending Freedom legal counsel Christiana Holcomb said Title IX was “designed to ensure that girls have a fair shake at athletics.”

“Selina and her fellow female athletes train countless hours to shave mere fractions of seconds off their race times,” Holcomb said in a statement.

“They put in that effort in hope of the personal satisfaction of victory, an opportunity to participate in state and regional meets, or a chance at a college scholarship. But girls competing against boys know the outcome before the race even starts: They can’t win,” she said. “Boys will always have physical advantages over girls; that’s the reason we have women’s sports.”