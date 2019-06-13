Feinstein Demands Track Closure Over Horse Deaths; Is Silent About Shoddy Abortion Clinics

‘We need to take a long pause and do a thorough review of Santa Anita…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has demanded that a California track immediately close after several horses died there this month, saying that there is something “seriously wrong” with the venue.

Feinstein is apparently willing to go to war with a race track over possible improper care of equines, but advocates openly for free and unfettered access to abortion clinics, even if they don’t meet state health requirements.

Feinstein called for the immediate suspension of Santa Anita Park in Arcadia after two more horses died this weekend.

“Now that six more horses have died in just 23 days — 29 total deaths this season — the track should suspend racing immediately,” Feinstein said in a statement, according to the Huffington Post.

“We need to take a long pause and do a thorough review of Santa Anita: the track, the practices employed there, what medicines are used, how horses are trained,” Feinstein continued. “We need to get to the bottom of what’s going on and why so many horses are dying. With only two weeks left in the racing season, there’s no reason to wait for more dead horses. Terminate racing at Santa Anita and do it now.”

Of course, Feinstein hasn’t spoken out about abortion clinics nationwide that fail to meet crucial health standards, like the St. Louis Planned Parenthood that has botched several procedures, according to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

In fact, Feinstein has advocated for abortion without restrictions.

“Access to safe, legal abortion services has been hindered in various ways, including blockades of health care facilities; restrictions on insurance coverage; restrictions on minors’ ability to obtain services; and requirements that single out abortion providers,” said the Women’s Health Protection Act, which Feinstein voted for.

“These restrictions harm women’s health by reducing access to the other essential health care services offered by the providers targeted by the restrictions, including contraceptive services. The cumulative effect of these numerous restrictions has been that a woman’s ability to exercise her constitutional rights is dependent on the State in which she lives,” the bill states.

Feinstein has remained silent when unhealthy procedures and unsanitary conditions have been discovered at abortion clinics, such as the current high-profile case of a Planned Parenthood in St. Louis which allegedly botched several abortions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services denied the clinic’s request for a new license because it found “multiple” instances of unknowing women remaining pregnant following abortion procedures — meaning that fetal tissue was left in their bodies — after an inspection of the clinic.

Feinstein has also called on governors in pro-life states, like Alabama’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, to veto pro-life legislation.

Gov. Ivey should veto the extreme abortion law the Alabama legislature passed last night. I remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade. Women were forced to go to extraordinary measures when their health and lives were at risk. We cannot go back to those dangerous times. pic.twitter.com/YayyBrzglu — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) May 15, 2019



“I remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade,” Feinstein tweeted. “Women were forced to go to extraordinary measures when their health and lives were at risk.”