Feds Award Contracts for 65 Miles of NEW Border Wall

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump’s administration awarded three contracts to construct about 65 miles of new border walls, without using money obtained from the Department of Defense through the national emergency declaration.

Massive sections of The Wall are being built at our Southern Border. It is going up rapidly, and built to the highest standards and specifications of the Border Patrol experts. It is actually an amazing structure! Our U.S. Military is doing a GREAT job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Customs and Border Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers granted the contracts on Sept. 29 to Gibraltar–Caddell Joint Venture and Southern Border Constructors, CBP reported.

Construction will begin in “early 2020” if the federal government can purchase the land.

The companies will build the border walls in Starr, Hidalgo and Cameron Counties, which are in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas.

The two contracts awarded to Southern Border Constructors will cost more than $230 million, while the contract awarded to Gibraltar–Caddell Joint Venture will cost more than $155 million.

Border wall construction will not occur in protected areas, including Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, La Lomita Historical Park, Bentsen–Rio Grande Valley State Park, within or east of the Vista del Mar Ranch tract of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, or the National Butterfly Center.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector sees about 40 percent of all apprehensions of illegal aliens as well as the most cocaine and marijuana seizures. These problems are particularly bad where agents do not have access to infrastructure, access and mobility and technology, said the report.

The new border wall projects will include all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras “and other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone,” CBP reported.