REPORT: Federal Prisons Ignore Terrorism Guidelines, Let Radicals Plot from Behind Bars

‘We find it troublesome that the BOP does not recognize the terrorist definition utilized by the FBI, which views these individuals as domestic terrorists…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report on the Federal Bureau of Prisons and found multiple security failures related to terrorism and radicalization.

The Bureau of Prisons failed to recognize incarcerated terrorists because prison officials did not follow the FBI’s definitions of terrorists and terrorist groups, according to the Investigative Project on Terrorism’s IPT News, which outlined Horowitz’s findings last week.

The report focused largely on domestic terrorism, including not only radical Islamists, but also anti-Semitic and white-supremacist groups, among others.

Because members are not overtly considered to be enemy combatants—and are generally protected by First Amendment rights to free speech—these networks are more challenging to classify in many cases than anti-American fundamentalists connected with internationally designated jihadist groups.

Nonetheless, “[w]e find it troublesome that the BOP does not recognize the terrorist definition utilized by the FBI, which views these individuals as domestic terrorists,” the IG report said.

For example, three prisoners were “on the U.S. government’s consolidated terrorist watchlist for at least 5 years,” but the Bureau of Prisons did not classify them as terrorists.

Horowitz said both the Bureau of Prisons and the FBI failed to communicate with each other.

Like America’s sanctuary cities, the Bureau of Prisons did not alert local law-enforcement agencies when they released terrorists into the public.

“The IG reported that since 2001, more than 600 terrorists have been released from prison, but until 2005, there was no notification policy in place for released terrorists,” IPT News said.

“Even after the notification procedure was initiated, in almost 50 cases, the FBI was never notified of the release of inmates because the Bureau of Prisons did not think they were terrorists,” it added.

Some prisoners received terrorist propaganda that the Bureau of Prisons did not review or confiscate.

“The BOP failed to monitor the communication methods available to incarcerated terrorists, including telephone calls, visitation, correspondence, and conversations with other inmates in the cellblock,” IPT News reported.

In 2012, a request submitted under the Freedom of Information Act revealed a BOP library catalogue that contained “radical terrorist literature writings by people like al-Qaida cleric Anwar al-Awlaki and Muslim Brotherhood leader Sayyid Qutb.”

In one instance, a prison worker let an inmate make phone calls on an unauthorized device.

Such lapses in communication scrutiny have led to terrorist attacks in the past.

El Sayyid Nosair orchestrated the 1993 World Trade Center bombings from confinement in New York’s Attica Correctional Facility with the help of phone calls and visitors.

Mohammed Salameh, who carried out the World Trade Center bombings, then helped plot the 2004 Madrid train bombing using the phone system in the Administrative Maximum Security Facility in Florence, Colorado.

Prison workers and volunteers, especially those visiting for religious purposes, frequently talk with inmates—and in some cases, they facilitate radicalization or terrorism.

Omar Abdel Rahman, known as “The Blind Sheik,” smuggled messages to his Egyptian followers through his lawyer, Lynn Stewart.

IPT News said 72 percent of prison volunteers come for religious reasons.

Last February, the watchdog organization released a report on the need to vet Muslim clergy before they visit prisoners.

IPT News suggested that the Bureau of Prisons return to the model used in the Correctional Intelligence Initiative, a system designed to “detect, deter, and disrupt radicalization in the U.S. prison system.”

The FBI, Bureau of Prisons and National Joint Terrorism Task Force cooperated in this effort.

They focused on inmates who were imprisoned for terrorism, because these inmates possessed “extra credibility with other inmates, enough to gain … a following.”

Outside of religious groups, the Bureau of Prisons did not designate inmates who were part of the Sovereign Citizens movement as terrorists, despite the FBI identifying them as such. The BOP knew about 462 Sovereign Citizens inmates, but they labeled only five as terrorists.

According to IPT News, Sovereign Citizens embrace white supremacy and anti-Semitism.