Federal Energy Program: Ditch Air Conditioning to ‘Protect’ Environment

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A federal program recommends keeping your thermostat between 78 and 85 degrees at all times to optimize energy efficiency and lower costs.

Energy Star, a government-backed program, posted the guidelines: 78 degrees when you wake sup, 85 degrees during the day, and 82 degrees while you sleep. If followed, these temperatures could save homeowners about $180 per year, Energy Star said.

“Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer,” the Department of Energy says on its website. “The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be.”

Raising temperatures in your home could improve air quality and help protect the environment, Energy Star explained. But as heatwaves continue to flash across the U.S., the energy program’s recommendations were met with a slew of objections.

On top of limiting air conditioning, Energy Star also recommended opening windows at night to fill the house with cool air, and then shutting the blinds in the morning to keep the cool air inside.

Taking shorter showers and running fans while you cook could also reduce heat build-up, the program said.