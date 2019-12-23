FEC Probes Kasich’s 2016 Campaign for Improper Travel-Related Payments

‘There are no new allegations from what was covered by the media in 2015…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Federal Election Commission has opened an investigation into former Ohio Gov. John Kasich‘s 2016 presidential campaign to determine whether his campaign properly paid for travel costs.

The probe focuses on Doug Preisse, one of Kasich’s former political consultants, Politico reported.

The main question is whether Preisse paid, either personally or through his company—Van Meter, Ashbrook and Associates—for travel expenses that Kasich’s campaign should have covered.

The FEC is requesting information from former Kasich campaign staffers about events, meetings and trips that they participated in for Kasich’s campaign or for the super PAC that backed Kasich.

The FEC wants to know if the proper entities paid for the campaign staffer’s travel expenses.

Priesse said, “Ha. Nope,” when Politico asked him to respond to the FEC’s investigation, and his political consulting company did not respond to a request for comment.

Kasich spokesman Jim Lynch denied that the FEC has uncovered any new wrongdoing by the campaign, writing in a text message that “there are no new allegations from what was covered by the media in 2015. What you are describing is not accurate—at all!”

American Democracy Legal Fund (ADLF) filed an FEC complaint in 2016 against the Kasich campaign and New Day for America, the super PAC supporting him at the time.

The complaint alleged that Kasich had broken federal election laws by “using official resources for campaign purposes.”

Specifically, the complaint alleged that Kasich’s campaign and New Day for America were working together before the latter organization filed for status as a super PAC.

An anonymous source said the current investigation into Preisse and his firm is not related to the complaint that ADLF submitted.

Even if the FEC uncovers wrongdoing in Kasich’s campaign, the federal agency does not have enough members to discipline campaigns that infringe upon elections laws.