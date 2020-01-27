FBI Investigated Ilhan Omar’s Alleged Marriage to Brother, Referred to ICE and DOE

‘The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The New York Post and The Blaze confirmed that the FBI has actively investigated allegations that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., married her brother in order to grant him a green card into the United States and commit other types of fraud.

BIG Ilhan Omar update: I know you are disgusted by @IlhanMN’s lawless behavior lately, and her anti-Semitic demand we only sanction Israel, not Turkey and Iran. So here’s some good news. Several weeks ago, I gave pivotal, never-published info on @IlhanMN to the FBI. (1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) October 30, 2019

The rumors began prior to Omar’s election to Congress, but she and her media allies long denied them as salacious scandal-mongering by political opponents.

However, those questions resurfaced in June 2019 after the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board revealed campaign-finance irregularities involving Omar’s use of campaign funds for travel and personal expenses—likely related to a separate affair she was conducting with a public-relations contractor at the time.

A deeper investigation into her financial records revealed that she had filed her 2014 and 2015 taxes with her first/third husband Ahmed Hirsi, while officially married to second husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who is believed to be her sibling.

Omar—who initially had been married to Hirsi under common-law, Islamic custom—later remarried him officially under U.S. law.

However, last October, she filed for divorce from Hirsi—understood to be the father of her three children—amid reports that she had been conducting an affair with Tim Mynett, a PR rep for the left-wing political-consulting firm E Street, with whom she had been working. The divorce was finalized in November.

That same month, the Post reported, as Omar’s complicated love affairs once again came under scrutiny, the FBI conducted an hours-long meeting in Minnesota “with a concerned party who handed over a trove of documents regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage [to Elmi].”

While reasonable speculation might point to Hirsi as the concerned party, the Post gave no indication whether Omar’s estranged on-again, off-again husband might be behind it.

According to The Blaze’s David Steinberg, the FBI has now referred the case on Omar and Elmi to several other agencies, including the Department of Education’s inspector general.

The DOE will investigate whether the two lovebirds (regardless of whether they were or were not related) may have used the marriage to commit student-loan fraud at North Dakota State University.

That investigation also ties to whether Omar perjured herself in a signed statement that she had lost all contact with Elmi, despite dozens of social-media posts to the contrary.

The FBI also turned over material to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to investigate whether Elmi—a British citizen—had defrauded immigration authorities. Omar, a Somali refugee who arrived in the U.S. as a child, is a naturalized American citizen.

Omar has frequently attacked ICE in her pro-open-border rhetoric and called for its dissolution.

Steinberg said the evidence in the case against the two supposed siblings was overwhelming.

“To be clear: The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history,” he said.

Ironically, the timeline of Omar’s alleged spree of felonies overlapped with now-debuked investigations into whether President Donald Trump had colluded with foreign agents prior to his 2016 election.

The FBI’s handling of the two cases presented a study in contrasts—and partisan hypocrisy on the Left—said Steinberg.

While pursuing Trump as the result of “an unverifiable claim, from a foreign diplomat, of a drunken remark by a low-level Trump staffer,” disgraced former FBI Director James Comey “never did find stronger evidence,” Steinberg said.

“Yet the Democratic Party and supportive media hardly paused, for three years, covering this investigation” into Omar’s abuses, he added.

According to the Post, the commission of marriage fraud alone—discounting the alleged campaign-finance issues, tax fraud, student-load fraud and immigration fraud—could result in a felony carrying a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

The investigating agencies refused to confirm the status or existence of any probes. Omar has continued to dismiss them as “disgusting lies.”