Trump Says Fauci Will Testify Before Senate, But Not ‘Haters’ in House

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before the U.S. Senate next week about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he will not go the Democratic-controlled House, which President Donald Trump called “a bunch of Trump-haters.”

Trump made the announcement at the White House on Tuesday morning while blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s newly established Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

The president previously referred to the committee as another “witch hunt,” akin to the debunked Russian collusion fiasco and the dubious “whistleblower” complaint that Pelosi used as the partisan basis to impeach Trump with no GOP representatives voting in favor.

“The House is a set-up,” Trump told reporters. “The House is a bunch of Trump-haters. They put every Trump-hater on the committee — the same old stuff.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also has held a prominent role on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Trump recently threatened to block Fauci altogether from testifying in Congress, but he now says the disease expert will appear as a witness in the Senate next week.

Fauci testified in front of the House Oversight Committee in March, and under Democratic questioning, he undermined the Trump administration regarding coronavirus testing.

“The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for,” he said. “That is failing.”

The Oversight Committee, which will house the new COVID subcommittee, is chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a left-wing Democratic representing Manhattan’s wealthy Upper East Side.

Trump has admitted to giving her campaign donations in the past and called her a “longtime ‘nothing-much’” at a rally in December.

He singled-out Maloney again during Tuesday’s announcement, saying, “I helped to get her elected when she first ran years ago and then I run for office and she’s become hostile because that’s politically correct, but actually it’s stupid.”

Along with Maloney, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is also on the subcommittee. Waters is known for near-daily outrageous comments and has said the president “needs to be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement.”

Rep. James Clyburn, D-SC, who notoriously told his Democrat colleagues in a conference call that the health crisis afforded “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” will chair the new subcommittee.

“They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful—which means death, which means death,” Trump told reporters.

“The House has put on an oversight committee by Maxine Waters and [Carolyn] Maloney and the same people and it’s just a set-up,” he continued. “But Dr. Fauci will be testifying in front of the Senate, and he looks forward to doing that.”