Fauci Gave Millions in US Tax-Dollars to Back Risky COVID Research at Wuhan Lab

‘Information gained through biomedical research … provides a critical foundation for generating appropriate countermeasures…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Dr. Anthony Fauci has been a crucial adviser for President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic, but some evidence suggests he may be more a part of the cover-up than the solution.

Already, Fauci has come under criticism for his veiled partisan commentary, presumptuous second-guessing of the president and his role in delaying the pace of progress as Trump calls for streamlined solutions to circumvent the swamp’s normally sluggish scientific apparati.

Reports now suggest that, during the Obama administration, Fauci’s organization, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funneled $7.4 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to the New York Post.

Despite China‘s propagandist efforts to conceal the virus’s origin, an increasing amount of evidence indicates that it may have hailed from the Wuhan lab, which deals in biological weapons, uses bats for research and was flagged for safety concerns in a 2018 report.

To make matters worse, at least half of the NIAID’s allocation of U.S. tax dollars was earmarked specifically to fund a “5-year project for collecting and studying bat coronaviruses,” reported Newsweek.

Only facing intense pressure from the Trump administration and other GOP critics did NIAID’s parent organization, the National Institutes of Health, finally cut funding for its research grant to EcoHealth Alliance, which was conducting the study.

“At this time, NIH does not believe that the current project outcomes align with the program goals and agency priorities,” Michael Lauer, the agency’s deputy director for extramural research, wrote in a letter, as reported by Politico.

Sources have indicated that the breach which led to the current crisis likely was not a malicious military act but a careless miscalculation as part of China’s efforts to keep pace with U.S. research, resulting in the “costliest government cover-up of all time,” said Fox News.

Nonetheless, in a statement to Newsweek responding to the new developments, NIH continued to deny that the virus was lab-based.

“Most emerging human viruses come from wildlife, and these represent a significant threat to public health and biosecurity in the US and globally, as demonstrated by the SARS epidemic of 2002-03, and the current COVID-19 pandemic…. scientific research indicates that there is no evidence that suggests the virus was created in a laboratory,” said the statement.

Thus far, many in the left-wing media have remained complicit in the attempted cover-up, which encompasses not only the NIH and China, but also the U.N.-backed World Health Organization.

Most have thus dismissed the evidence of a lab-based origin as a “conspiracy theory,” even though Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and leading GOP senators all support the idea.

As for Fauci, the liberal Newsweek eloquently waxed that he is considered by the Left to be “something of an American folk hero for his steady, calm leadership during the pandemic crisis.”

Citing its own poll, the magazine claimed “that Americans trust Fauci more than Trump on the coronavirus pandemic—and few scientists are portrayed on TV by Brad Pitt,” it added, further validating Fauci’s scientific bona fides.

Fauci and the NIH recently touted the development of a prospective treatment, Gilead Science’s remdesivir, which is supported by WHO-backed research with trials being conducted in China.

Already that raises questions over their financial stake in the drug, particularly after a concerted effort by the globalist conglomerate to trash a Trump-endorsed treatment, hydroxychloroquine.

But as more details emerge about the Wuhan laboratory’s research, Fauci’s failure to take ownership of his role in creating the crisis might ultimately harm his credibility and hinder the pursuit of a cure.

Newsweek revealed that the current pandemic would not be the first time that Fauci had played fast and loose with risky research practices.

He also supported controversial research on bird-flu viruses, ignoring the calls of more than 200 scientists to halt the work, which increased the likelihood of a pandemic, they said.

Fauci defended it, saying in a December 2011 Washington Post op-ed that it was worth the risk.

“Decades of experience tells us that disseminating information gained through biomedical research to legitimate scientists and health officials provides a critical foundation for generating appropriate countermeasures and, ultimately, protecting the public health,” he claimed.