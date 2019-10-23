Texas Court Blocks Father from Preventing 7-Yr-Old Son’s Transition to Girl

‘There is still some fluidity in his thinking…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Texas father said he will continue to fight for the custody of his 7-year-old son after a jury ruled that he could not intervene in his son’s gender transition.

Jeffrey Younger petitioned the court for custody of his twin sons after his wife announced she would help one of their boys, James, fit into his real identity by infusing him with female hormones. James wants to be called Luna, according to the mother of the boys, Anne Georgulas.

The court ruled in favor of Georgulas, saying Young cannot prevent James from receiving the chemical and hormonal treatment he “needs,” according to The Texan.

Georgulas said she knew James identified as a girl at an early age. She said he requested a girls’ toy from McDonald’s and soon after began asking to wear dresses and imitating the female characters from Disney’s Frozen.

Georgulas then contacted the GENecis clinic at the Children’s Hospital Center, which recommended Georgulas begin a process of “affirmation” and “social transition.” Georgulas then encouraged James to begin going to school dressed as a girl named “Luna.”

During the hearing, Georgulas’s lawyer described Younger as an insensitive parent who doesn’t understand that James is “trapped inside a boy’s body” and that “gender is a social construct.”

Younger countered by arguing that a James does not meet the medical criteria to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria and should therefore not be treated as such.

“There is still some fluidity in his thinking,” said Dr. Benjamin Albritton in sworn testimony. “Neither child appears to be depressed, anxious or aggressive … He [James] gave no indications of other significant psychological difficulties.”

Regardless, the court ruled against Younger and granted sole custody to Georgulas, who said she plans to move forward with hormonal therapy for James.