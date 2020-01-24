WATCH: Angry Father Confronts Pocahontas About Plans to Forgive Student Loans

‘So…those of us who did the right thing get screwed?’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A father confronted presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren about her student loan debt forgiveness plan at a campaign event in Iowa this week.

“I just wanted to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money. She doesn’t have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?” the man asked.

“Of course not,” Warren replied, shaking her head.

“So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?” he asked.

Warren insisted that no one would be “screwed,” but the father disagreed.

“Of course we would,” he explained. “My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacations. I saved my money,” he said. “He made more than I did. But I worked a double shift, worked extra — my daughter worked since she was 10 … We did the right thing, and we get screwed.”

Warren has vowed to eliminate student loan debt on day one of her presidency via executive order to “offer relief” to the 42 million young Americans saddled with debt.

Her plan would cancel up to $50,000 for households making under $100,000, which would wipe out student loan debt for nearly 75% of borrowers.

Those with a household income above $250,000 would not be eligible for student loan debt cancellation.

We have a student loan crisis—and we can’t afford to wait for Congress to act. I’ve already proposed a student loan debt cancellation plan, and on day one of my presidency, I’ll use existing laws to start providing that debt cancellation immediately. https://t.co/bvhpuQmHH1 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 14, 2020

As this father noted, Warren’s plan neglects those who have already paid off their student loan debt, and those who will take on student loan debt in the future.

Warren’s plan would only apply to those with student loan debt on the day she signs her executive order.