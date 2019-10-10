Ronan Farrow Reveals Hillary Lied about Harvey Weinstein Abuse, Tried to Kill Story

‘I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign reportedly pressured Ronan Farrow to stop investigating allegations of sexual assault and harassment against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, even though Clinton publicly denied knowing in advance about the alleged crimes.

In his upcoming book “Catch and Kill,” Farrow writes that Weinstein—a longtime political benefactor of the Clintons—tried to use his connection to the Democratic candidate and other prominent left-wing politicians against Farrow.

In 2017, Clinton’s campaign publicist Nick Merrill allegedly reached out to Farrow saying the story about Weinstein was a “concern” for the Clinton campaign.

When the story broke, Clinton issued a statement condemning Weinstein and denied that she had known about the accusations beforehand. She also said she’d donate all of Weinstein’s campaign donations to charity.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” she said in a statement at the time. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Weinstein also reportedly pressured NBC News to squash Farrow’s story, since Farrow was then a correspondent for the network. He allegedly tried to use Matt Lauer as leverage, since Lauer also had a troubling record of sexual predation among his coworkers.

“Weinstein made it known to the network that he was aware of Lauer’s behavior and capable of revealing it,” Farrow writes in his book, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

NBC News has denied the allegations that Weinstein threatened them. NBC News has also denied that it knew about the allegations against Lauer before they were reported.

“Only following his termination did we reach agreements with two women who had come forward for the very first time, and those women have always been free to share their stories about Lauer with anyone they choose,” the network said in a statement.