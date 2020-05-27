Falwell Roasts Racist Va. Gov. over Authoritarian Face-Mask Decree

‘If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam doubled down on his hypocrisy with an authoritarian decree that all citizens of the commonwealth be required to wear face masks during the coronavirus shutdown.

It comes only days after Northam was publicly shamed in viral photos that showed him hobnobbing with supporters at Virginia Beach while abjectly failing to social-distance himself or wear a mask.

In response, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. razzed the radical leftist with a mask that symbolized Northam’s most notorious scandal to date: a racist medical-school yearbook photo that showed the future governor and companion posing in blackface and Ku Klux Klan regalia.

I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!#VEXIT#EndLockdownNow pic.twitter.com/twu7r4rWhd — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020

It was not immediately clear if Falwell genuinely planned to market the masks or where they would be available for purchase.

Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky addressed the Twitter smack-down by saying “The Office of the Governor will not dignify that tweet with a response,” reported WFIR.

Falwell, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of Northam’s lockdown orders.

However, the Christian conservative leader faced an attack himself recently after purported journalists from New York Times and the George Soros-funded Pro-Publica attempted to smear Liberty University for allowing students back onto its campus.

The outlets falsely claimed that members of the Liberty community had contracted coronavirus as the result of the actions.

Falwell responded by filing a police complaint for trespassing against Julia Rendleman and Alec MacGillis, the two activist–reporters.

Northam, who was elected on a “moderate” platform in 2017, quickly tipped his hand to reveal his radical tendencies, creating a scandal by suggesting that he would support abortions even after a baby was born.

He flouted near universal calls to resign amid the subsequent yearbook scandal, admitting that he had worn blackface but denying that he was either of the unidentified individuals on his yearbook page.

Northam bizarrely claimed that the photo, which was prominently featured on his page, was put there by mistake.

Shockingly, many on the Left, including the Times and sympathetic media outlets proceeded to bury the story after the state’s Democratic lieutenant governor and attorney general also became immersed in their own scandals. That threatened to turn control of the state over to the Republican leader of the House of Delegates, Kirk Cox.

None of the three top Democrats ultimately faced any meaningful consequences for their respective scandals, which included a pair of serious rape allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

But in return for their support, an activist group called the Virginia Black Politicos delivered to Northam a laundry list of extortionist demands.

With the help of mega-donors like Soros and Michael Bloomberg, Democrats retook the state legislature in the state’s 2019 election and proceeded to enact the far-left agenda this year.

The VEXIT movement that Falwell referenced in his tweet was previously floated after conservative counties took exception to the state’s proposed anti-gun measures.

Many counties declared they would become 2nd Amendment sanctuaries, while some even mulled the possibility of seceding to join West Virginia.

Falwell—who resides in Lynchburg, in the southwest part of the state—voiced his support for the movement in January after rallies drew thousands of protestors in the state capital of Richmond.

“What’s happening in Virginia right now is a tragedy in the making,” Falwell said. “Democratic leaders in Richmond, through their elitism and radicalism, have left a nearly unrecognizable state in their wake.”

Nonetheless, Northam signed many of the bills into law during the current coronavirus lockdowns, when his executive orders effectively barred further protests.