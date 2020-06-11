Trump Exposes Fake-News Tricks for Manipulating Polls to ‘Dampen Enthusiasm’

‘Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump posted an explanation on Facebook about his low poll numbers, arguing that they are “suppression polls” that the corporate media uses to “dampen enthusiasm.”

He attached a letter from John McLaughlin, CEO of McLaughlin & Associates, a political research and strategy company, that explains how the media artificially lowers Trump’s approval rating and election polls.

The Real Clear Politics polling avergage for the 2020 presidential election shows former Vice President Joe Biden up 8 points over Trump.

“The latest skewed media polls must be intentional,” McLaughlin wrote. “It’s clear that NBC, ABC and CNN who have Democrat operatives like Chuck Todd, George Stephanopoulos and other Democrats in their news operations are consistently under-polling Republicans and therefore, reporting biased polls.”

McLaughlin said there are two primary problems with the media’s polls.

The media polls adults and registered voters, instead of likely voters.

“For, example, the CNN poll out today is another skewed anti-Trump poll of only 25% Republican. It’s a poll of 1,259 adults—not even registered voters, let alone likely voters,” he wrote. “It appears that the CNN poll is biased in both sample and questionnaire design to manufacture an anti-Trump outcome.”

This leads to a decrease in the number of registered Republicans that they poll.

“So instead of the 33% Republican turnout which actually happened in 2016, they are reporting polls on only 26%, 25% or even 24% Republicans,” McLaughlin wrote.

For every one percent the media’s polls reduce Republican turnout, Trump’s poll numbers sink almost one percent, since about 90 percent of Republicans vote for the Republican’s presidential candidate.

Trump predicted that his supporters will prove the polls wrong on election day, as they did in 2016.

“Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!” Trump wrote.