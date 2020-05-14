RINO Group Pressures Tillis, McConnell to Back Dems’ Vote-Theft Ruse

‘Americans across the country need expanded voting options during the pandemic…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) A well-funded advocacy group with ties to notorious NeverTrumper Bill Kristol is blanketing the airwaves with political ads aimed at pressuring battleground Republicans to support Democrat-friendly voting measures that are primed for abuse.

The ads conflate Wuhan virus public health concerns with fair elections, calling for mass vote-by-mail initiatives that conveniently align with proposals contained in the new $3 trillion omnibus spending package proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Ironically, the ads are funded by a group called Republicans for the Rule of Law, and they target Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Both Tillis and McConnell are up for reelection in November and will eventually vote on Pelosi’s so-called Heroes Act once it’s passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

Republicans for the Rule of Law is a subsidiary of Kristol’s Defending Democracy Together, a supposedly conservative organization that opposes President Donald Trump.

However, Kristol, himself, openly declared he was a Democrat in February.

RRL was founded to protect special counsel Robert Mueller, whose partisan investigative team committed myriad prosecutorial abuses while ultimately determining that there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

After the debunked collusion endeavor, RRL moved to pressure congressional Republicans into supporting Democrat impeachment and removal efforts.

When that failed, the group redoubled its efforts to supporting laughable GOP primary challengers in the hopes of splitting President Trump’s voting base.

The group’s new ads show that it’s willing to attack key GOP senators who stand in the way of defeating Trump later this year.

“Americans across the country need expanded voting options during the pandemic,” the first ad says. “Tell Sen. Tillis to give states what they need now to protect our health and to protect the safety and security of the election in November.”

The ad will air on Fox News across North Carolina every day for the next three weeks.

The ad targeting Sen. McConnell contains the exact same content but calls out McConnell by name. It will appear nationally through early June on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and Sinclair TV stations around the country.

Both ads will also be promoted online and on social media.

“When we hold a general election during the worst pandemic in a century, it’s simply a fact that tens of millions more Americans are going to use mail-in ballots and absentee ballots than in the past,” said RRL spokeswoman Sarah Longwell in a statement on Wednesday.

“With Dr. Fauci and other experts warning of a second wave of COVID in the fall, Sen. Tillis must urge Mitch McConnell not to try to stop a tidal wave,” she said.

The term “tidal wave” is a reference to Democratic and NeverTrump confidence in a “blue wave” general election victory that will crush President Trump’s reelection and reclaim control of the senate.

Pelosi’s proposed multi-trillion coronavirus stimulus package includes $3.6 billion for nationwide mail-in voting initiatives that critics say will introduce unprecedented voter fraud and election integrity concerns.

“At the end of the day, this is a Democrat grab bag special-interest giveaway to their base supporters. Not a single Republican had any input at all into this massive spending deal,” said Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

All Hands on Deck

With recent polling that suggests Trump currently leads Democratic contender Joe Biden in key battleground states, the effort to disrupt the voting process in vulnerable red-leaning elections has united some of the radical Left’s most powerful forces.

In addition to the pressure campaign on Tillis, an activist lawsuit in North Carolina that would use the courts to force mail-only voting is being bankrolled by figures like George Soros and Eric Holder. Democrats have even dispatched their top election-stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to lead the effort.

Meanwhile, despite recent issues with more than 800 duplicate ballots being sent in a special election, California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has already announced that state officials will be sending every registered voter in the state a mail-in ballot in November.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter last week to warn about election fraud.

So in California, the Democrats, who fought like crazy to get all mail in only ballots, and succeeded, have just opened a voting booth in the most Democrat area in the State. They are trying to steal another election. It’s all rigged out there. These votes must not count. SCAM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

Despite the concerns, at press time it appeared Republican candidate Mike Garcia defeated his Democratic opponent by a stunning 12-point margin.

But California was continuing to accept and count all ballots it received through Friday, provided they were postmarked no later than Tuesday.

A similar situation occurred during the 2018 race, where Democrats used legal ballot-harvesting to flip seven Republican-held seats, including the 25th district, despite apparent GOP victories on election night.

Newly elected congresswoman Katie Hill, the seat’s first Democrat since the early 1990s, was forced to resign as the result of a sex scandal.