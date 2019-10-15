Fake ABC News ‘Syria’ Footage is Actually from Gun Range in Ky.

‘We’ve taken down video that aired on World News Tonight…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In an attempt to fuel outrage over President Trump’s withdrawal from northern Syria, ABC News played footage Monday night from what they claimed was a frontline battle between Turkey and U.S. Kurdish allies.

But upon further investigation, reporters discovered the footage wasn’t from the Syrian frontline at all — it was from a Kentucky firing range.

In fact, ABC News admitted they incorrectly aired footage that was from Kentucky.

“We’ve taken down video that aired on World News Tonight Sunday and Good Morning America this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy,” a network spokesperson told the Washington Examiner. “ABC News regrets the error.”

A representative for the Knob Creek Gun Range confirmed the source of the footage: As of right now, it seems to be our footage,” the spokesperson said.

The video was likely taken in 2017 when the Machine Gun Shoot and Military Gun show held an event at the Kentucky gun range.

ABC’s reporters, however, claimed during their broadcasts that the destructive footage showed “Turkey’s military bombing Kurdish civilians in a Syrian border town,” calling the attack “horrific.”

“The situation rapidly spiraling out of control in northern Syria. One week since President Trump ordered U.S. forces out of that region, effectively abandoning America’s allies in the fight against [the Islamic State],” said ABC News anchor Tom Llamas.

Mainstream media reporters have been quick to fault Trump for withdrawing from Syria, but the president has continued to defend his decision, arguing that there must be an end to the establishment’s “endless wars.”

If Turkey does act out against the Kurds, Trump said he will take economic action.

“I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” Trump said.