ZUCKERBERG: Facebook Blocked Pro-Life Ads Before Ireland Vote to Legalize Abortion

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Shortly before Ireland held an important vote on whether to legalize abortion in the country, Facebook decided to block pro-life ads on its site, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Last May, Ireland voted to repeal its constitution’s Eighth Amendment, which outlawed abortion in the country.

But according to the Irish Post, that vote could have been influenced by Silicon Valley elites.

“In Ireland in the last year there was a referendum on abortion,” Zuckerberg said during the Aspen Ideas Festival in June in Colorado. “During that election leading up to that referendum, a bunch of pro-life American groups advertised … to try and influence public opinion there,” he continued.

“We went to the Irish and asked folks there: ‘Well how do you want us to handle this? You have no laws on the books that are relevant for whether we should be allowing this kind of speech in your election, and really, this doesn’t feel like the kind of thing a private company should be making a decision on.’

“And their response at the time was: ‘We don’t currently have a law, so you need to make whatever decision you want to make,’” Zuckerberg said. “We ended up not allowing the ads.”

The people in Ireland Zuckerberg consulted, however, were all politically pro-abortion voters.

Social media companies like Facebook have an incredible influence over democratic processes, like elections and referendums, said the Irish Post, and its virtue-signaling leadership’s efforts to suppress conservative causes could actually succeed if consumers and governments fail to hold it accountable.