MEMO: Facebook Prioritizes Asian H-1B ‘Guest’ Workers Over Americans

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As Americans lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdowns, a leaked March human resources memorandum from Facebook shows that the company is prioritizing Chinese and Korean applicants to promote diversity.

“Priority may be given to H-1B applicants from China and Korea to foster larger communities of diverse workers at Facebook,” the company’s confidential document said.

A Facebook insider brought the information to Project Veritas.

Andy Stone, the policy communications director for Facebook, said the company denies the “authenticity” of the memo, Project Veritas reported.

Stone did not discuss Facebook’s hiring practices.

Multiple points in the memo revealed the company’s attitude toward American workers.

“H-1B are the gateway to a diverse workplace. Over 70% of Silicon Valley employees are H-1B Visa Workers.”

“When interviewing American applicants, it’s important to offer them incentives to recommend H-1B visa workers they know. This will increase diversity in the workplace.”

“H-1B visa workers foster more creative and diverse efforts at MPK [a new Facebook building]. Although not mandatory, we recognize that the priority of H-1B applicants in favor of American applicants is for the greater good of company culture.”

The Facebook insider said the company may have learned that he leaked the document.

“I’m not sure why this is happening or what’s going on. I’m not receiving any responses from anyone. I’m reaching out to multiple people, and I have yet to hear back from anybody,” the insider said.

The insider said these H-1B visa worker policies reflect a part of the Diversity Initiative Board’s efforts.

Since 1990, American companies and the military have been able to use the H-1B visa program to fill high-skilled positions that American citizens cannot or will not fill.

If the memo is authentic, then Facebook is using the H-1B visa program to abuse Americans applicants and workers.

The insider said Facebook will hire American workers to train H-1B visa workers, only to fire the American workers after they have finished training their foreign replacements.

“I know several people who were invited in to work. They were given 60 days, and the first 30 days they had someone shadow them and the next 30 days someone trained them and then they were then released,” the insider said.

“I’ve seen the destruction and the damage that this H-1B visa issue has caused living in the [San Francisco] Bay area,” the insider said.