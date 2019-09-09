Head of U.N.’s Meteorological Org Blasts Doomsdayers on Climate Change

‘If you start to live like an orthodox monk the world is not going be saved…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) The world is not careening to a fiery end, despite apocalyptic climate doomsayers’ pleas for wealth redistribution, elimination of fossil fuels and turning to vegetarian lifestyles to reduce the number of flatulent cows.

Petteri Taalas, secretary–general of the World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations’s chief agency for climate issues representing 193 nations and territories, blistered irresponsible “doomsters” and their media allies, The Global Warming Policy Forum reported Friday.

“It is not going to be the end of the world,” Taalas told Finland’s financial newspaper Talouselämä. “In parts of the globe living conditions are becoming worse, but people have survived in harsh conditions.”

Taalas scoffed at attempts to reverse climactic conditions by abandoning modern lifestyles and standards of living.

“If you start to live like an orthodox monk the world is not going be saved,” he said.

Taalas took square aim at radical environmentalists.

“Climate experts have been attacked by these people, and they claim that we should be much more radical. They are doomsters and extremists; they make threats,” he said.

Taalas also lowered the boom on the media.

“The atmosphere created by media has been provoking anxiety,” he said. “The latest idea is that children are a negative thing. I am worried for young mothers, who are already under much pressure. This will only add to their burden.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., raised a national uproar when he suggested during a CNN town hall last week that he supports more abortions to cull the human population in the fight against climate change.

Taalas said the Green movement cherry-picks parts of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports to support its calls for radical activism, and the media provide fawning coverage.

Reporters must exercise more critical analysis and present diverse climate opinions, he said. That’s not always the case. NBC’s “Meet the Press,” caused a stir, for example, when it blacklisted anyone not carrying the climate alarmists’ water.

Benny Peiser, director of the Global Warming Policy Forum, said Taalas’ remarks were needed.

“I hope mainstream climate scientists and the news media sit up and take notice; it’s high time they put some professional distance between themselves and radical greens and start to question their apocalyptic narrative of doom,”Peiser said.