DOJ Wants Speedy Executions for Mass Killers

‘After many years of unnecessary delay, justice will soon be done for these criminals’ many victims…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Department of Justice reportedly plans to push legislation that would expedite the executions of mass killers in response to several deadly mass shootings.

According to Bloomberg, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr have been working on the proposal, which comes just one month after the DOJ announced it would resume capital punishment.

The legislation will likely be part of a larger gun-control initiative rolled out by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has said the federal government should do more to prevent mass shootings from happen, assuring voters that his administration would seek to “identify severely disturbed individuals and disrupt their plans before they strike.”

Pence’s theory is that while the federal government should work on prevention, it should also work on punishment.

However, his predecessor, current Democratic primary front-runner Joe Biden, said capital punishment would not have prevented the recent El Paso and Dayton mass shooters.

Biden described Pence’s proposal as “what you do when you can’t get something done that’s rational—you increase the penalty for the irrational.”

Republicans have long contended that restrictive gun-control legislation, which would potentially violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, is similarly punitive for law-abiding citizens while failing to deter would-be murderers.

Trump’s DOJ has taken a much more active role in the rehabilitation and punishment of convicted felons.

After a nearly two-decade hiatus, Barr announced the U.S. would resume the executions of death-row inmates.

Immediately after the decision was announced, anti-death penalty advocates, many of whom are Democrats, bemoaned the potential loss of life.

But many Republicans praised the decision as a necessary step to enforcing law and order.

“Most Americans have always believed that the death penalty is a just response to the most heinous crimes,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a statement.

“I commend the president and Attorney General Barr for reinstating the federal death penalty in order to carry out sentences imposed on five brutal murderers by juries of their peers,” Cotton said. “After many years of unnecessary delay, justice will soon be done for these criminals’ many victims.”