Ex-ICE Head Shuts Down House Dems Who Accuse Him of Racism

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) During a hearing last week, Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, slammed House Democrats for their dishonesty and false claims about the situation at the southern border.

Testifying before the House Oversight Committee, Homan defended his former employees and said Border Patrol and ICE agents go above and beyond to make sure these migrants get the care they need.

However, he said, agency resources are limited because Congress has refused the funding needed to properly manage the ongoing immigration crisis.

“If you don’t like this, do your job. Fix it,” he told lawmakers.

Homan’s fiery testimony was specifically directed toward Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., who Homan said exploited migrant children in an attempt to push a “false narrative.”

“Mr. Homan, do you understand that the consequences of separation of many children will be lifelong trauma and carried across generations?” Garcia asked Homan.

He continued: “Have we not learned from the internment of Japanese Americans? Mr. Homan, I’m a father. Do you have children? How can you possibly allow this to happen under your watch? Do you not care? Is it because these children don’t look like children that are around you? I don’t get it. Have you ever held a deceased child in your arms?”

“First of all, your comments are disgusting,” Homan responded.

“I’ve served my country for 34 years. This is out of control,” he continued. “Yes, I held a 5-year-old boy in my arms that was in the back of a tractor-trailer and knelt down beside him and said a prayer for him because I knew what the last 30 minutes of his life were like and I had a 5-year-old son at the time.”

Homan defended both the personal attacks and the ICE policies in place that emphasized providing the best possible care for illegal immigrants under the circumstances.

Among the many criticisms of Democrats’ border policies is that they long denied the cascading crisis and that they have tacitly encouraged more illegal border crossings—both by refusing to work with GOP colleagues to close asylum loopholes and by promising “free” taxpayer-funded subsidies to reward those who break the law.

“What I’ve been doing in my 34 years serving my nation is to save lives,” Homan said. “So for you to sit there and insult my integrity and my love of my country and for children … that’s why this whole thing needs to be fixed—and you’re the member of Congress! Fix it!”

Homan later told Fox News that he “thought about getting up and throwing that man a beating right in the middle of the room, because when you tell someone who has spent their career saving lives that I don’t care about dying children and I’m a racist, that’s where I broke.”

He called the hearing “political theater,” and said Democrats weren’t interested in the truth.

“They didn’t want to hear the truth,” he said. “They wanted to push their narrative and not let me speak. … They wanted me to get up and walk out and I wasn’t gonna give that to them.”