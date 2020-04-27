New DOJ Evidence May Exonerate Flynn as FBI’s Russia Hoax Further Unravels

‘The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) With a pending Justice Department investigation expected to tie up loose ends in the Obama-era intelligence community’s Russia hoax, one of the first big signals that the conspiracy is unraveling could be the exoneration of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 26, 2020

Flynn’s attorneys filed a motion to withdraw his guilty please, citing “stunning” new exculpatory evidence, reported American Greatness.

“Since August 2016 at the latest, partisan FBI and DOJ leaders conspired to destroy Mr. Flynn,” attorney Sidney Powell wrote in the motion. “These documents show in their own handwriting and emails that they intended either to create an offense they could prosecute or at least get him fired.”

The term “Brady evidence” refers to anything exculpatory or favorable to a defendant that investigators and prosecutors would be ethically—if not legally—obligated to release in order to assure a fair trial.

Instead of doing so, however, “evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI,” Powell said in her motion to withdraw. “The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn.”

A DOJ review of Flynn’s case that was initiated in January may further have revealed that the evidence was withheld at the behest of current FBI Director Christopher Wray, reported outlets including the Daily Caller.

Also implicated was former FBI general counsel Dana Boente, who briefly served as acting attorney general under Trump and also was responsible for signing on of the warrants that authorized FBI spying against the Trump campaign.

According to The Federalist, Boente “led the charge” to suppress the exonerating material in coordination with Wray.

Powell said she had additional evidence of misconduct involving prosecutor Brandon Van Grack that “mandates dismissal.”

Flynn, the first casualty of the deep-state attack on the Trump administration, had pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his conversations with a foreign diplomat.

His indictment during the Mueller investigation stemmed from his discussions with Russian emissaries in late 2016, after lame-duck President Barack Obama vindictively expelled the country’s diplomats in a show of indignation about Russia’s alleged election interference.

Obama had hesitated to act prior to the election, when it appeared Hillary Clinton would prevail, out of concern that it would cast aspersion on the outcome.

Flynn ostensibly sought to reassure Russia that new President-elect Donald Trump would not continue to impose sanctions, but he was caught in a perjury trap after the FBI broadsided him with questions about his highly sensitive Russia contacts during unrelated depositions.

The agency likely had obtained the information it used to entrap the decorated general due to its potentially illegal surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The contents of a call between Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak later went public after being leaked to Washington Post reporter David Ignatius.

That smear attack, which publicly confirmed Flynn’s Russia communications, resulted in his forced resignation and helped the FBI to justify its ongoing investigative efforts against Trump.

Special prosecutor John Durham, who is leading the comprehensive criminal investigation into the Russia hoax for the DOJ, is said to be investigating the source of the illegal leak among many other facets of the conspiracy and cover-up scheme.