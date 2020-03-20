China’s Claims of No New Cases Almost Certainly a LIE

‘A new makeshift hospital will be in operation soon…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Many Americans were suspicious of China‘s claim that there were not any new coronavirus cases on March 19, and new evidence from Chinese observers shows that authorities are likely falsifying the numbers.

A video posted on YouTube yesterday shows more than 30 people waiting to get into the Wuhan Union Hospital, the Epoch Times reported.

“Look, Look! People are lining up in front of the fever clinic at Wuhan Union Hospital,” the man who recorded the video said.

Wuhan Union Hospital is only one of 46 hospitals in the city that is designated to treat coronavirus patients.

A man named Mr. Wu, who lives in Huanggang, a city to the south east of Wuhan, said hospitals in Wuhan and Huanggang would not admit him for examination of a potentially life-threatening illness.

“I called doctors from Wuhan. They said it’s very possible that my father has a kidney tumor, but they couldn’t accept him. … Their hospitals are full of [virus] patients,” Wu’s daughter said to the Epoch Times.

Strangely, even though China shut down 14 newly built hospitals in Wuhan, the city then began a new project inside a stadium.

A construction worker recorded this video yesterday.

“After another night, our mission is almost complete,” the man said. “A new makeshift hospital will be in operation soon.”

These structures are called relay stations, and they’re being used to quarantine patients with the coronavirus, according to Li.

“After the 14 makeshift hospitals were closed [on March 10], they set up 300 relay stations. I believe they are like a new type of makeshift facility,” she said.

Just three days ago, Zhang who lives in Wuhan, said the government would have allowed residents to resume life as usual if the virus had abated.

“If the outbreak isn’t critical, it [the government] would allow us to return to work. Now all roads are still blocked, and businesses have not resumed production in Wuhan,” Zhang said to the Epoch Times.