Evangelicals, Pro-Life Groups Support Trump in 2020 without Reservation

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Having proved himself a warrior for social conservatism, President Donald Trump will command overwhelming support from evangelical Christians and pro-life groups going into the 2020 election.

He has appointed constitutionalist judges, prevented transgender ideology from infecting America’s military, and defended conservatives’ right to voice their conscience.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition plans to register 1 million Christians to vote in swing states, share their message with 30 million people throughout the country. The group will spend millions in this campaign to organize conservative, Christian voters, The Hill reported.

The coalition will send documents that encourage support for Trump to more than 100,000 churches in 18 states.

“Trump’s support among Christian voters is at an absolute fever pitch right now,” said Lance Lemmonds, the communications director for the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Trump will speak at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Washington, D.C. this week. The event is expected to draw 2,000 attendees, breaking past attendance numbers and revealing the depth of the support for Trump.

The Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life group, will spend $41 million in 2020 to “expose the extremism of Trump’s opponents.”

SBA will hire more than 1,000 pro-life activists and join forces with churches and other pro-life groups to knock on 4 million doors in swing states.

The Family Research Council, a conservative, Christian group, said it will work with churches to aid Trump’s reelection in North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Trump pulled 80 percent support from evangelical Christians in the 2016 election, and he remains popular with them, garnering a 70 percent approval rating.

Evangelical Christians constitute one of the largest voting blocs in America–about one-fourth of the country’s voting-age population, The Hill reported.

“It’s a huge political force, especially now that the uncertainty is gone about how Trump would govern,” said Frank Cannon, the president of the American Principles Project, a conservative think tank.