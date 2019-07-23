ESPN Reinforces ‘No Politics’ Rule After One of Its Hosts Bashes Trump

‘We don’t talk about what is happening unless there’s some sort of weak, cowardly sports angle that we can run it through…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) ESPN reminded its employees that the company’s “no politics” rule remains in effect, after talk show host Dan Le Batard ignored the rule during a rant about President Donald Trump last week.

An ESPN employee anonymously disclosed that an email was sent company-wide to reiterate the rule, the Associated Press reported.

But Le Betard won’t fall in line.

He skipped “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on Monday to protest the policy, Fox News reported.

He reportedly spent the weekend trying to convince ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro to ease the “no politics” rule so that he can continue with his anti-Trump rants.

ESPN has exceptions to the rule. Talk show hosts can discuss political topics when they directly intersect with sports.

So far ESPN has not disclosed whether Le Betard will face punishment for breaking the rule.

Last week, Le Betard said Trump’s tweets and the MAGA crowd’s “send her back” chants were “deeply offensive.”

“It is so wrong what the president of our country is doing,” he said, “trying to go down getting re-elected by dividing the masses at a time when the old white man—the old rich white man—feels oppressed being attacked by minorites, black people, brown people, women.”

He appeared equally upset that ESPN wants to avoid politics and focus on sports.

“We here at ESPN don’t have the stomach for the fight,” Le Batard said. “We don’t talk about what is happening unless there’s some sort of weak, cowardly sports angle that we can run it through, when sports has always been a place where this stuff changes.”

Le Betard was expected to return to his show on Tuesday.

New York Post sports writer Andrew Marchand wrote Monday that Le Batard now finds himself in a lose–lose situation.

“Either kowtow to what he described as ‘cowardly’ corporate policy, placing politics and President Donald Trump outside of his national sports radio show, or talk politics, risking his multimillion salary and one of the largest platforms in sports media,” Marchand wrote.