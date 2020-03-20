Joni Ernst: Eliminate Public Campaign Fund; Send $357 Million to Virus Response

‘We should immediately move that money to where it’s critically needed…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, identified a $357 million pile of cash sitting in the unused Presidential Election Campaign Fund, and she urged her colleagues to transfer the money to the Health and Human Services Department to combat the coronavirus.

“Right now, there’s more than $350 million in unused cash sitting around in the obsolete and outdated presidential election campaign fund,” Ernst said, according to a press release.

“This is simple,” she continued. “We should immediately move that money to where it’s critically needed: Let’s put it toward more masks and personal protective equipment for the health care workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.”

The campaign fund, familiar to many as a possible donation opportunity on tax refunds, theoretically exists to provide nonpartisan campaign financing in order to help remove special interests from politics. However, few seem interested in abiding by the attached strings that come with it, such as agreeing to spending limits.

Major presidential candidates have not used the fund in more than a decade when John McCain tapped into it in 2008, the Tax Policy Center reported. Only Democrat Martin O’Malley and Green Party nominee Jill Stein used the fund in 2016.

The American public’s interest in the fund has also dwindled since the program began in 1976. At the time, about 28 percent of Americans contributed $1 to the fund. As of 2018, about 4 percent of Americans contributed $3 to the fund.

Due to the new constraints on public gatherings, the efforts to combat the coronavirus have, for now, put the formerly contentious presidential race on pause, with many seeing the nation’s health and wealth as top priorities.

Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa told Ernst that health-care providers throughout the state are running low on face masks and other protective equipment, which are largely manufactured in China and in high demand.

Per Ernst’s proposal, the money would fund HHS’s Strategic National Stockpile.

The bill also would distribute the remaining money in the Presidential Election Campaign Fund and then to eliminate the fund altogether.

Ernst previously introduced a bill in January this year, the Eliminating Leftover Expenses for Campaigns from Taxpayers (ELECT) Act of 2020, that would have eliminated the fund.

That bill said, “The Secretary shall transfer the amounts in the fund … to the general fund of the Treasury, to be used only for reducing the deficit.”