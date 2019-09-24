Joni Ernst Introduces Bill to Curb Outrageous Federal Spending as Fiscal Year Closes

‘There’s a reason why the last week of the fiscal year is called “Christmas in September” for federal contractors…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, warned federal agencies not to outspend their end-of-the-year restrictions, ensuring bureaucrats that every dollar over budget would not go unnoticed.

For too long, federal agencies have had a “spend it while you have it” mentality, Ernst said. To fix it, she proposed the End-of-year Fiscal Responsibility Act, which would mandate that spending in the final two months of each fiscal year not exceed the average spent by agencies in the previous 10 months.

“I know it’s not a big, sexy topic, but the only way we are going to change this behavior is if we are forced to do so,” Ernst said, pointing to the $33 million the State Department dropped on passenger cars in the first two weeks of this month, the $3 million the Justice Department spend on movie cameras, and the $4.6 million the federal government spent on lobster tails and crab.

In total, roughly 20 percent of the government’s $500 billion budget is spent in the fiscal year’s last months, she continued.

“There’s a reason why the last week of the fiscal year is called ‘Christmas in September’ for federal contractors,” Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of the government watchdog OpenTheBooks.com, told the Washington Times.

“The largest extravaganza of taxpayer abuse in the history of the country is going on right now,” he said. “Tens of billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted in this executive agency spending binge.”

It’s time to put an end to the government’s wasteful spending, Ernst said.

“What are we as Congress doing about this wasteful spending? Nada. Nothing,” she said on the House floor.

“Congress is sitting idly by letting Washington bureaucrats waste the hard-earned dollars of folks in my home state of Iowa,” she continued. “Failing to pass the bills necessary to fund the government on time makes it difficult for agencies to thoughtfully plan and allocate billions of dollars.”