Joni Ernst: If Biden Wins, He Could Be Impeached Thanks to Democratic Precedent

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) If former Vice President Joe Biden were to win the presidency in 2020 and Republicans reclaimed the House, Biden could immediately be impeached now that the “door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, warned.

“Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him,’” she told Bloomberg News.

Allegations of corruption could haunt Biden’s presidency, Ernst explained.

He was “assigned to take on Ukrainian corruption yet [he turned] a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year,” she said, and it’s unlikely Republicans will forget that.

Brook Ramlet, a senior adviser to Ernst, clarified that the senator was not preemptively calling for Biden’s impeachment, but instead giving a hypothetical.

“She said that because of how House Democrats have lowered the standards of impeachment, if Biden wins, there could be people calling for it,” Ramlet told the Des Moines Register.

Biden dismissed Ernst’s criticism and said her comments prove “they very much don’t want to face me.”

“She just reinforces everything that was the reason why the president was being impeached,” Biden claimed. “I’ve never seen a sitting president and his allies this frightened about who may be the nominee.”

Biden’s campaign has also used Ernst’s comments to encourage Iowa caucus-goers to vote for him during Monday’s primary. He urged his supporters at an Iowa rally this weekend to “ruin Joni Ernst’s night” by voting for him.

“There is an appetite, but not for the Joni Ernsts of the world,” he said, before adding that he will still work with Ernst and the other congressional Republicans if elected.