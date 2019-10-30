Medical Examiner Says Jeffrey Epstein’s Body Showed ‘Rare’ Signs of Homicide

‘I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s family to look into the pedophile financier’s suicide ruled that Epstein’s body showed several signs of homicide.

Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, said the city medical examiner’s original report ruling Epstein’s death a suicide was incomplete.

“I think the evidence points to a homicide rather than a suicide,” Baden told Fox News, “because there are three fractures in the hyoid bone, the thyroid cartilage, that are very unusual for suicide and more indicative of strangulation—homicidal strangulation.”

The circumstances surrounding Epstein’s untimely death have been a matter of controversy since the convicted sex offender and trafficker was found dead in his jail cell this summer.

Epstein’s wealth—and possibly his access to young females—brought him into contact with a litany of high-powered public officials that included Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew.

Speculation ran rampant about what Epstein might say—and whom he might implicate—if called to testify in court.

Despite a previous presumed suicide attempt in prison, Epstein was not on suicide watch the night before he was discovered hanging in his cell.

The guards reportedly fell asleep, and the security camera watching Epstein’s cell allegedly malfunctioned just before he was said to have taken his own life.

“I’ve never seen, in 50 years of investigating all deaths that occur in prisons in New York state, never have two guards fall asleep at the same time, while the video doesn’t work,” Baden said.

Baden said there’s not enough information to be conclusive yet, but he noted the rarity of the kind of injuries found on Epstein’s body.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” he said.

Baden also said there were hemorrhages in Epstein’s eyes, often found in cases of homicidal strangulation. Though these hemorrhages aren’t unheard of in suicidal hangings, they are uncommon, he said.

“The prominent hemorrhage in the soft tissues of the neck next to the fractures is evidence of a fresh neck compression that could have caused the death,” Baden explained.

Evidence on the cloth material Epstein allegedly used to strangle himself could give examiners more answers, Baden said.

“Whoever it is would have their DNA all over the ligature,” he said. “We don’t have those results yet,” adding that those results could “lessen the speculation” surrounding Epstein’s death.