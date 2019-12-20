Trump Admin. Finalizes Rule Ending Obamacare’s Hidden Abortion Surcharge

‘This new rule will ensure compliance so that ‘separate’ no longer means ‘together’ when it comes to funding abortion…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration finalized a rule last week that will overturn an Obama-era rule allowing Obamacare health plans to include a hidden abortion surcharge.

The surcharge violates the Hyde Amendment, according to several Republican lawmakers who have urged Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services to override the rule for the past few years.

It required all persons enrolled in government-provided, all-inclusive insurance plans to pay a separate premium to fund abortion.

This forced pro-life Americans to choose between a plan that meets all of their health needs but violates their conscience, and a plan that doesn’t give as much coverage.

The final rule passed Friday—titled Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act: Exchange Program Integrity—will “ensure that separate payments are required for ACA health plans that cover elective abortion services,” according to Sen. Cindy Hyde–Smith, R-Miss.

“I am grateful to President Trump and HHS Secretary Alex Azar for taking action to overturn the Obama administration’s willful misinterpretation of the law by secretly collecting a surcharge for abortion services from people who would never support abortions,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “This rule is long overdue and should ensure that Obamacare recipients are not unknowingly subsidizing abortions.”

The Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life advocacy group, also praised the rule as a step toward much-needed transparency.

“Obamacare was the largest expansion of taxpayer-funded abortion since Roe v. Wade, dramatically increasing abortion funding by subsidizing plans that cover abortion on demand,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

“Making this dramatic expansion even more onerous, the Obama administration allowed insurers to ignore the law by burying the abortion surcharge in plan documents instead of collecting it separately,” she said.

Dannenfelser said she hoped American taxpayers could now know for certain that their money wasn’t secretly funding abortion.

“This new rule will ensure compliance so that ‘separate’ no longer means ‘together’ when it comes to funding abortion,” she said. “President Trump has delivered an important victory for American consumers and taxpayers, the majority of whom oppose using tax dollars to pay for abortions.”