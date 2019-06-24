Pocahontas Introduces Reparations Bill for Same-Sex Couples

‘Our government owes them more than $50M for the years our discriminatory tax code left them out….’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reintroduced a gay reparations bill that would repay LGBT couples nearly $57 million in tax refunds.

The Refund Equality Act, originally introduced in 2017, would allow LGBT couples married before same-sex marriage was legalized in 2013 to file for amended tax returns.

“It wasn’t until marriage equality became law that gay & lesbian couples could jointly file tax returns — so they paid more in taxes. Our government owes them more than $50M for the years our discriminatory tax code left them out. We must right these wrongs,” Warren wrote on Twitter.

I’m glad to introduce the Refund Equality Act in the Senate. Our bill ensures legally-married, same-sex couples can claim the tax refunds they earned, but were denied before marriage equality was the law of the land. https://t.co/01rgfSiXUQ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 20, 2019

According to a press release by Warren’s office, the bill is co-sponsored by 42 other Democratic senators, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Warren similarly supports reparations for black Americans who were economically affected by slavery.

Earlier this year, Warren threw her support behind a bill that would introduce “systemic, structural changes to address” the “much steeper hill” African Americans have to “climb.”

“We must confront the dark history of slavery and government-sanctioned discrimination in this country that has had many consequences including undermining the ability of Black families to build wealth in America for generations,” Warren said in a statement to Reuters.

Warren’s gay reparations bill complements the Promoting Respect for Individuals’ Dignity and Equality, dubbed the PRIDE Act, that was introduced to Congress by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

If it passes, the PRIDE Act would allow same-sex couples married before 2013 to file for refunds with the IRS.

“This bill will correct an older injustice against same-sex couples and put money directly back into the pockets of families who have earned it,” Chu said in a statement. “For too long, discriminatory laws penalized same-sex married couples by denying them the ability to file jointly and claim tax refunds they were entitled… Because of IRS restrictions, these couples cannot amend their returns to claim reimbursement credits for many prior tax years. The PRIDE Act solves this problem.”