LOTTA WHITEY: Pocahontas Fails to Draw Blacks to Her Black College Event

‘ I’m a Warren supporter, and this is a bad look…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Despite her high poll numbers among minority voters, presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren consistently struggles to pull diverse crowds among her supporters.

Warren faced criticism from leftists last week after an event at historically black Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina attracted a largely white crowd.

When asked about the obvious lack of diversity, Warren deflected: “African American women have really been the backbone of the Democratic Party for generations now. They get out there and they fight for people,” she told reporters. “What I’m doing is showing up and trying to talk to people about why I’m in this fight, about what’s broken, about how to fix it, and how we’re building a grassroots movement to get it done.”

Sen Warren’s crowd at Clinton College, a HBCU in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/2S95KNU45E — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 28, 2019

“I shouldn’t feel like I am doing a Where’s Waldo picture to find POC at a rally held on the campus of an HBCU,” said one Twitter user.

Another user said, “I’m a Warren supporter, and this is a bad look. Yes, there’s a crowd, but it’s a sea of white people at an HBCU.”

Just last week, Warren surged ahead among black voters while Biden dropped significantly, according to a poll by Quinnipiac University.

She’s now at 19% among black voters while Biden is at 40%. Compare that to July’s poll when Biden was at 53% and Warren was at 4%.

Rosa Green, 64, who attended the South Carolina rally, told the Washington Examiner she supports Warren because “we need a new way of doing things in America, and I think she’s got some wonderful ideas as to implementing those policies.”

“I think she’s progressive,” Green said. “I think it’s time for change.”