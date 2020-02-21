Pocahontas Flip-Flops, Accepts Super PAC Help in Desperate Attempt to Save Campaign

‘It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Elizabeth Warren suddenly reversed her opposition to super PACs this week as she struggles to keep her presidential campaign afloat.

Warren, who publicly denounced big money donations and super PACs earlier in the campaign, admitted this week that she is accepting help from them.

When confronted about the flip-flop, Warren suggested that sexism is to blame.

“We reached the point a few weeks ago that all the men who were still in this race and on the debate stage all had either super PACs or they were multibillionaires and could just, you know, rummage around in their sock drawers to find enough money to be able to fund a campaign,” Warren admitted.

Earlier this month, however, Warren blasted her Democratic opponents for tapping into “unlimited spending.”

“Yeah, except everyone on this stage except Amy [Klobuchar] and me is either a billionaire or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending,” she said during the New Hampshire presidential debate. “So if you really want to live where you say, then put your money where your mouth is, and say no to the PACs.”

Warren’s campaign website still says she “rejects the help of Super PACs and would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary.”

Yet she did not resist the Persist PAC’s $800,000 media buy in Nevada on Tuesday, in large part because of her campaign’s failure to make a strong showing in the first two primary states.

NEW: Here is video of Warren declining to disavow the new super PAC supporting her: “If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I’ll lead the charge. But that’s how it has to be. It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only 1 or 2 don’t.” pic.twitter.com/byxQRjGMfs — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 20, 2020



“If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I’ll lead the charge. But that’s how it has to be. It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t,” she said.