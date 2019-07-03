El Salvador President Takes Responsibility for Deaths of Migrants

‘They feel it is safer to cross a desert, three frontiers, and all of the things that may happen in the road to the United States because they feel that’s more secure than living here…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The president of El Salvador took full responsibility for the plight of Central American migrants seeking refuge in the United States, including a father and daughter who drowned last week trying to cross the southern border.

“People don’t flee their homes because they want to,” President Nayib Bukele said Sunday at a news conference in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, according to The New York Times. “They flee their homes because they feel they have to. They fled El Salvador, they fled our country. It is our fault.”

Thousands of Central American migrants have fled to the U.S. seeking asylum for a variety of reasons, including economic instability, violence and government corruption.

Governments in their native countries have done little to stem the tide, resulting in a massive influx of refugees that has overwhelmed the U.S. immigration system.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, more than 1.4 million Salvadorans have fled to the U.S.—nearly one-fifth of El Salvador’s population.

In 2018, these migrants sent nearly $5.5 billion back to their families in El Salvador, which is about 20 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the World Bank.

Two such migrants, Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, were found in the Rio Grande last week, between Mexico and the U.S.

Instead of blaming the migrants’ deaths on the U.S.—and, specifically, the Trump administration, as some have attempted to do—Bukele turned the focus back to the El Salvador and the failures of its previous administrations.

“We can send all the blame to any government we like,” he said. “We can say President Trump’s policies are wrong. We can say Mexico’s policies are wrong. But what about our blame?”

Bukele vowed to work with Trump over the course of his term, and promised to curb the number of migrants fleeing El Salvador for the U.S.

“They feel it is safer to cross a desert, three frontiers, and all of the things that may happen in the road to the United States because they feel that’s more secure than living here,” he said.

Bukele said he hoped to refocus his efforts on making his country safer in order to encourage citizens to stay there.

“We will make a country that is more prosperous and that can provide decent paying jobs for all of our people,” he said. “So if people have an opportunity for a decent job, a decent education, a decent health care system and security, I know that forceful migration will be reduced to zero.”