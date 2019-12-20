REPORT: Durham’s Criminal Probe Targets John Brennan in Russia Hoax

‘The president bore the burden of probably one of the greatest conspiracy theories—baseless conspiracy theories—in American political history…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the intelligence community’s Russia hoax, is reportedly looking into the role former CIA Director John Brennan played, according to the New York Times.

The Times report confirmed what has long been speculated, that Durham’s criminal probe of corruption within the Obama-era intelligence community will extend beyond the FBI.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper helped fuel rumors in October that he, too, might be implicated by telling CNN that the intelligence chiefs were taking direct orders from President Barack Obama.

Durham’s investigation bears more similarity to that of special counsel Robert Mueller than Inspector General Michael Horowitz, given that he has the authority to empanel a grand jury and file indictments.

Horowitz’s probes—the subject of recent headlines—also were limited in their scope to specific procedural matters within the Justice Department.

The Times reported that Durham asked for Brennan’s emails, call logs and other documents, according to three officials briefed on the matter.

He reportedly hoped to learn what Brennan told other officials—including former FBI Director James Comey—about the Steele dossier, the CIA’s opinion of that report, and anti-Trump biases within the agency.

Brennan may have privately contradicted public comments he made about the dossier and Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Times reported.

Brennan has said that if Durham does ask him questions, he will cooperate.

“I feel good about what it is we did as an intelligence community, and I feel very confident and comfortable with what I did, so I have no qualms whatsoever about talking with investigators who are going to be looking at this in a fair and appropriate manner,” he told MSNBC earlier this year.

The disgraced former CIA head, who lost his security clearance after making reckless and inflammatory comments about President Donald Trump, previously lied before Congress on at least one occasion, about the civilian collateral damage of Obama’s drone strikes in the Middle East.

But perjuring himself in the Durham investigation would likely carry steep penalties, compounding any charges he may already face. Trump officials, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, received jail time under similar circumstances for lying to investigators in the prior Russia investigation.

Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham to investigate the origins of the Russia hoax, and how the intelligence community uncovered Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Barr has made it clear that Durham “is not just looking at the FBI,” noting that he’s “looking at other agencies” as well.

The Justice Department has maintained that Durham’s investigation is necessary, especially now that Horowitz’s recent report revealed serious “omissions and errors” in the FBI’s FISA warrant application to begin its surveillance of the Trump campaign.

“The president bore the burden of probably one of the greatest conspiracy theories—baseless conspiracy theories—in American political history,” Barr said.

Brennan has continued to insist that Trump committed treason and coordinated with Russia to steal the 2016 election—despite the fact that Mueller found no evidence of collusion.

“I called his behavior treasonous. I stand very much by that claim,” he said in August. “These are abnormal times … I have seen the signs blinking red on what Mr. Trump has done and is doing.”

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.